Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday trained guns at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his “venomous snake” barb at him, saying the people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to the opposition party in the upcoming assembly polls for making such remarks against him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a roadshow ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, in Mysuru, on Sunday. (PTI)

The prime minister, who was on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state, addressed three public meetings in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region. Polling for the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly will be held on May 10 and counting of votes on May 13.

“They are comparing me to the snake and seeking votes from people. But the snake is a garland on Lord Shiva’s neck. For me, people of the country are like Lord Shiva. So, I’m fine with being the snake that adorns the neck of the people,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Kolar.

“I know that the people of Karnataka, the land of saints and sanskar (culture), will give a befitting reply to Congress’s abuses through votes,” he said. “The anger of the people against the Congress will reflect through votes on May 10.”

During an election campaign on April 27, Kharge likened Modi to a venomous snake. “Don’t make a mistake. Modi is like a venomous snake. If you say, no, it’s not poisonous, let’s lick it and find out, don’t go to lick it. If you lick, you die,” Kharge had said in Kalburgi district.

Facing mounting criticism, he later backtracked his statement and said his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and that he was referring to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the party’s ideology in his remark.

Modi, who held a series of rallies in north Karnataka and a roadshow in Bengaluru a day ago, ended his two-day trip to the poll-bound state by taking part in a mega roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday evening.

Attacking the Congress on the issue of corruption, the prime minister said the identity of the grand old party was that of “85% corruption” during its rule.

“During Congress’s rule its top leader and then prime minister used to proudly say that if he sends ₹1 from Delhi,15 paise reaches the ground (to the people),” he said, adding that it was an indication that the Congress used to snatch 85 paise of the poor.

“On the other hand, under the BJP rule, 100% of the money meant for the poor reaches them. In fact, we sent ₹29 lakh crore in the last nine years to beneficiaries’ accounts through direct benefit transfer. If it was Congress, considering its 85% commission, about ₹24 lakh crore would not have reached beneficiaries,” he alleged.

Modi’s remarks came as counter to the “40% commission” allegation levelled against the BJP-led Karnataka government by the Congress.

Referring to the Gandhi family, Modi said that their close associates were out on bail in cases related to irregularities worth thousands of crores. “Since top leaders of the party are involved in corruption, Congress cannot be anti-corruption. Only BJP can fight corruption,” Modi claimed.

“Congress is an outdated engine. Development halted because of them and they have a bundle of fake guarantees,” he said. “They betrayed the public, but the BJP fulfilled all of them through development works.”

Addressing another public meeting at Channapatna in Ramanagara district, a bastion of the Janata Dal (Secular), Modi called the JD(S) the “B-team” of Congress.

“The Congress and the JD(S) are responsible for the instability. They pretend to be two separate parties but are one in their hearts. They are together in Delhi. They assist each other in Parliament,” Modi said.

“Both are dynastic parties and encourage corruption. Both the parties see opportunity in instability...For a very long time, Karnataka has seen the drama of unstable government. Unstable governments provide a chance to loot,” he said, adding that this time Karnataka has decided to “end the decades of coalition politics”.

The BJP has been trying to make inroads into the Old Mysuru region, which sends 61 legislators to the 224-member assembly, where the party has not performed well in previous polls.

Hitting back, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar said instead of keeping a tab of criticism by Opposition parties against him, the prime minister should give an account of his party’s achievements in the state.

“The prime minister and chief ministers of different (BJP-ruled) states are coming to campaign for the BJP. Modi, who is called as Vishwaguru, is in such a big position that he is coming to the state and giving an account of the criticisms against him. But the people of the state are waiting for him to give an account of their achievements and development programmes,” Shivakumar said.

Congress in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala took to twitter to attack the PM. “On the second day of PM Modi’s FLOP show in Karnataka, one thing is absolutely clear - Modi ji is giving excuses and justifying #40Percentsarkara & Corrupt, Commission Culture!” he said. “Modi ji, don’t lower the dignity of the PM’s chair by justifying 40% commission. People of Karnataka have made up their minds - No More #PayCM, we want 5 Guarantees of Congress!”