PM Modi slams Congress over Jharkhand leader's 'LPG to infiltrators' promise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the Congress over Jharkhand politician Ghulam Ahmad Mir's promise of subsidised cylinders to “infiltrators”, saying the remark was an example of the game the party had been playing with the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Mumbai.(PTI)

"Today, a Congress leader has said in Jharkhand that we will give cheap gas cylinders to Hindus and Muslims as well as infiltrators. Should such people who praise the infiltrators get any opportunity anywhere? This is an example of the game they are playing with the country and with the bright future of your children to get votes," he said.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir today promised that LPG cylinders will be provided in Jharkhand at a subsidised rate of ₹450.

"We have promised that we will provide gas cylinders at ₹450 from December 1 if our government is formed. This will be for the common masses… whether they are Hindus, Muslims, infiltrators – it will be given to all Jharkhand citizens, no other factor will be considered,” Mir, who is the AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge, told a poll rally at Chandrapura.

Domestic LPG cylinders are available for ₹860 in major cities of Jharkhand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has claimed that infiltrators have been marrying tribal women to grab their lands. The party has promised a law to stop the alleged illegal activity.

BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Yogi Adityanath also slammed the politician for the promise.

Chouhan alleged the Congress–JMM–RJD government had been patronising infiltration in Jharkhand.

Addressing an election rally at Birni in Giridih district, he alleged that lakhs of infiltrators entered Jharkhand and the government helped them get voter and ration cards.

Yogi Adityanath said the BJP will not allow Congress to give LPG subsidy to infiltrators.

Voting for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly election took place on November 13. Polling for the second phase is on November 20.

The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

With inputs from PTI