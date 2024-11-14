PM Narendra Modi attacks opposition: 'Those who see messiah in Sambhaji Maharaj's killer…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the opposition in Maharashtra, accusing them of having a problem with "Sambhaji Maharaj's name". Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election.(PTI)

Addressing an election rally in the poll-bound state, the prime minister said those who see their "messiah" in the person who killed the Maratha warrior-king are standing against the state and Maratha pride.

"Those who have a problem with Sambhaji Maharaj's name, those who see Messiah in the name of those who killed him, aren't they standing against the Maharashtra and Maratha pride? Aren't these people against our identity? Will Maharashtra ever accept such people?" he said while addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Sambhaji Maharaj was the son of Maratha icon Chhatrapati Shivaji. He was killed by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress, saying it is against reservation and development.

"To form the government, the Congress party believes in division and not development... From the beginning, Congress has been against reservation... Old advertisements which are going viral on the internet nowadays show the real thinking of Congress regarding reservations. Congress used to call reservations against the country and merit. Congress' mentality and agenda remain the same, even today. Hence, from the last 10 years, it is tough for them to tolerate a PM from the OBC," he added.

He said the Mahayuti government renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and fulfilled Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray's wish.

PM Modi said the Congress and its allies want the restoration of Article 370 and are planning a separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah calls Aghadi ‘Aurangzeb fan club’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday described the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as an “Aurangzeb fan club”. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Dhule, the BJP stalwart claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten the principles of his father, Bal Thackeray.

"Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi) only wants to appease. To gain power, Uddhav ji has forgotten all the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav babu, who are you sitting with today? Today, you are with those who objected to the renaming of Aurangabad, the construction of Ram temple, the abrogation of Article 370 and also to surgical strike against Pakistan. There are two clear sides in front of people of Maharashtra - Aghadi, which is the Aurangzeb fan club, and the other is Mahayuti which follows the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly election will take place on November 20. The result will be announced on November 23.

With inputs from PTI, ANI