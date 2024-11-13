'Aghadi is Aurangzeb fan club': Amit Shah attacks Uddhav Thackeray

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday described the opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance as “Aurangzeb fan club”. Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Dhule, the BJP stalwart claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has forgotten the principles of his father, Bal Thackeray. Amit Shah greets BJP supporters during a public rally in Maharashtra. (ANI file photo)

Amit Shah further said Uddhav Thackeray was in an alliance with parties that opposed the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi) only wants to appease. To gain power, Uddhav ji has forgotten all the principles of Balasaheb Thackeray. Uddhav babu, who are you sitting with today? Today, you are with those who objected to the renaming of Aurangabad, the construction of Ram temple, the abrogation of Article 370 and also to surgical strike against Pakistan. There are two clear sides in front of people of Maharashtra - Aghadi, which is the Aurangzeb fan club, and the other is Mahayuti which follows the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

MVA comprises Congress, NCP(SCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT). It will take on the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in the Maharashtra assembly election.

"Mahayuti means vikas (development) and Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi) means vinash (destruction)...You have to decide whether to bring to power those who do development or those who cause destruction," he added.

Amit Shah said the country has become prosperous and safer under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

"During (former PM) Manmohan Singh, India was at the eleventh position on the list of world economies but Modi brought the country to the fifth spot. In 2027, India's economy will be the third largest in the world. Maha Vikas Aghadi makes false promises," he added.

Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should remember that even if his “fourth generation were to come”, Muslims won’t get reservation quota which is meant for SCs, STs and OBCs.

“A few days ago, Ulemas met the president of Congress party and said that Muslims should be given reservation,” Shah said, addressing a rally for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections. If reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, not only you but even if your four generations were to come, they cannot cut the quota meant for SCs, STs and OBCs and give it to Muslims,” Shah added.

Voting for the Maharashtra assembly election will take place on November 20. The result will be announced on November 23.