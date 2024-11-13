Menu Explore
Maharashtra polls: Two Senas clash over election cash dole in Jogeshwari East

ByYogesh Naik
Nov 13, 2024 02:53 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that the Matoshree Club on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, controlled by MP Ravindra Waikar, was being used to distribute money

Mumbai: Electoral tensions flared in Jogeshwari East as the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) clashed amidst intensifying assembly election campaigns.

Ravindra Waikar's wife, Manisha, is standing as a Shiv Sena candidate from Jogeshwari East. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that the Matoshree Club on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road, controlled by MP Ravindra Waikar, was being used to distribute money. Waikar's wife, Manisha Waikar, is standing as a Shiv Sena candidate from Jogeshwari East, whilst the Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Anant Nar.

"The Matoshree Club was constructed on BMC amenities. It has become Waikar's hub for distributing money," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab. "We complained but no action was taken. When our members went to question them last night, Shiv Sena supporters responded by throwing stones and sticks. However, the police chose to lathi charge us instead."

Parab further alleged that individuals on parole and bail were involved in money distribution. "Waikar's daughter was running with money and our men pursued her. Four of our members are injured. The police have failed to take appropriate action," he said, adding that they would be meeting with state chief electoral officer S Chokalingam.

Waikar countered these allegations, claiming that women were molested during the incident. He also alleged that a Shiv Sena (UBT) member, Amit Pednekar, had threatened to "cut my tongue" if he criticised them. Waikar maintained that the crowd gathered outside the Matoshree Club was intoxicated.

