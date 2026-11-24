Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he had a "productive" discussion with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, where the two leaders reviewed the strategic partnership between the two countries and discussed regional and global developments.

PM Modi said he had a 'productive' conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (PMO/File Image) more less

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According to an official press release, the two leaders reviewed progress in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the sustained momentum in bilateral engagements as the two countries celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

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PM Modi and Merz also reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation across key sectors, including defence and advanced technologies. They also noted that the India-EU free trade agreement would unlock several opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment.

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{{^usCountry}} "Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies," PM Modi wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Had a productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. We reviewed the growing momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership and discussed ways to unlock new opportunities in trade and investment, defence and advanced technologies," PM Modi wrote on X. {{/usCountry}}

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The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and agreed to continue working closely together to promote global peace and a rules-based international order.

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"India and Germany will also continue to work closely together to address global challenges and promote peace, stability and a rules-based international order," the Prime Minister wrote.

They also emphasised the importance of continued cooperation at multilateral fora in addressing contemporary global challenges.

India-Germany relations

India and Germany are celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, beginning with Merz's first official visit to Ahmedabad in January. Both sides also marked 25 years of India–Germany Strategic Partnership in 2025,

Germany is one of India's most important partners in Europe, with bilateral trade in goods and services surpassing $50 billion in 2024, amounting to over 25 per cent of India’s trade with the European Union.

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Over 2,000 German companies are active in India, particularly in the automotive manufacturing, mechanical engineering, chemicals and renewable energy sectors. On the other hand, Indian companies are increasingly investing in Germany, primarily in the IT, pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors.

Germany has shifted its approach towards India's defence sector, going from an equipment supplier to a long-term industrial, technology, and maritime security partner for New Delhi. Both sides signed the India–Germany Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, seeking to expand collaboration across naval systems, defence electronics and emerging technologies.