PM Modi thanks French President Macron for 'prompt' help in India's Covid-19 fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday he spoke to "dear friend," French President Emmanuel Macron, thanking him for France's "prompt" assistance in India's fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Spoke to my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron. I thanked him for France's prompt assistance to India's Covid-19 response. We also discussed bilateral, regional and global issues, including cooperation in climate action and Indo-Pacific," PM Modi tweeted