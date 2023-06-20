PM Modi took Indian culture and traditions to world stage, says Amit Shah

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking Indian culture and traditions to the global stage with the help of International Yoga Day, celebrated across the world on June 21, union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said PM Modi had elevated Indian culture.

Shah said that in the last nine years, PM Narendra Modi has brought radical change to the country. (ANI photo)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has elevated Indian culture, tradition, and heritage in the whole world, and Yoga Day is an example of that,” he said adding that the PM has taken Yoga from global platform to a mass movement.

Shah emphasised that through this endeavour, PM Modi has effectively disseminated Indian culture to every corner of the world.

He further added that Modi will be the first world leader to lead the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations.

“Through Yoga Day, PM Modi took Indian culture and traditions to the entire world. The entire world has embraced Yoga, and it is celebrated in 170 countries on June 21,” stated Shah.

The union minister was addressing a public gathering in Ahmedabad.

Shah said that in the last nine years, the prime minister has brought radical change to the country through his visionary and citizen-centric approach in different sectors including security, economy, manufacturing, welfare, foreign relations, education, skill development, R & D, agriculture, infrastructure, and inclusive development.

“Today, development has reached the remotest people including those living in border villages of the country. With the timely implementation of various public welfare schemes, the common man today is getting the necessities of daily life very easily,” Shah said.

“Our ancient research proved that we will not need medicines if we perform Yoga regularly. Narendrabhai turned this ancient knowledge into a public movement and inspired people to embrace this lifestyle. This practice has changed the lives of many people,” he added.

Shah, on a day-long visit to his home state on Tuesday, took part in the 146th Rath Yatra of Ahmedabad.