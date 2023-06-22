PM Modi thanks Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden for ‘hospitality’, shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who is on an official three-day state visit to the US - on Thursday shared a video thanking US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for their “hospitality” ahead of their bilateral meeting. The 1:26 minute-long video shared on PM Modi's official Twitter handle shows several moments from his private dinner with Biden. It also features PM Modi handing over gifts to the two leaders.

PM Modi at White House for a private engagement with the US president, Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden.(PIB)

PM Modi arrived in the US on Tuesday night at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. On Wednesday, he led the historic event at the UN headquarters in New York to commemorate the 9th International Yoga Day, and then proceeded to Washington DC on the second leg of his maiden state visit.

The PM is set to hold bilateral talks with Biden and address a joint session of the US Congress.

On Thursday, he is set to hold a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space and critical technologies.

PM Modi's gifts to Joe Biden, Jill Biden

PM Modi gifted Biden a copy of the first edition print of the book, ‘The Ten Principal Upanishads’ published by Faber and Faber Ltd of London, and a special sandalwood box with intricately carved flora and fauna patterns handcrafted by a master craftsman from Rajasthan's Jaipur, while the sandalwood was sourced from Karnataka's Mysore, among other gifts.

He gifted a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond to Jill Biden. The diamond reflects earth-mined diamonds’ chemical and optical properties, and is also eco-friendly, as eco-diversified resources like solar and wind power were used in its making.