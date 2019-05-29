PM Modi to address Maldives Parliament during visit

The Maldivian Parliament on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the House during his visit to the Indian Ocean archipelago in June.

All 80 lawmakers present in Parliament voted in favour of the resolution inviting PM Modi to deliver a speech in the House.

Though there has been no official word from the Indian government on the trip, the Maldives is expected to be the destination of PM Modi’s first foreign visit during his second term as prime minister. He is expected to visit the island nation during June 7-8, people familiar with developments said.

“Maldives Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the house during his upcoming visit to the Maldives,” foreign minister Abdulla Shahid tweeted.

Former president Mohamed Nasheed, recently appointed Speaker of the Parliament, had said on Tuesday that President Ibrahim Solih had requested Modi to address the House during his visit, the Maldives Independent reported.

PM Modi had visited the Maldives last November to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Solih, who became president after defeating Abdulla Yameen in elections. Bilateral ties had deteriorated after the pro-China Yameen imposed emergency in February last year. India criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of democratic institutions and release political prisoners.

First Published: May 29, 2019 23:56 IST