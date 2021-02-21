Home / India News / PM Modi to address meeting of BJP national office-bearers today
india news

PM Modi to address meeting of BJP national office-bearers today

Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:31 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 6th meeting of Governing Council of Niti Aayog, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national office-bearers here on Sunday.

A BJP release on Saturday said the meeting will be held at the NDMC convention centre in the national capital from 10 am to 5 pm.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present in the meeting. It will be chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda," the release said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the meeting and address it.

Apart from the national office bearers, state in-charge and co-in-charge and state chiefs will participate in the meeting, the release said.

