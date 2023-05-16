Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to distribute 71K appointment letters at Rozgar Mela in Bhopal tomorrow

ByShweta Mudaliar
May 16, 2023 09:17 AM IST

The Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Narendra Modi will distribute 71,000 appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela in Bhopal through video conferencing on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will provide 71,000 appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela (employment fair) at Samanvay Bhavan in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

The Mela aims to provide 10 lakh jobs before the next Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that Modi will distribute appointment letters through video conferencing.

He will also address the newly appointed personnel. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union minister of civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will also participate in the programme.

The recruits are selected from across the country for various central government posts.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development,” the PMO said in a statement.

The appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, the statement added.

The first employment fair was organized on October 22, 2022, where appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly selected personnel. The second recruitment drive was organized on November 22, 2022, and 71,000 appointment letters were handed over. The third fair was held on January 20, 2023, in which 71,000 appointment letters were given. The fourth fair was held on April 13, 2023, where again 71,000 appointment letters were handed out.

Employment fairs will be organised at 45 centres in 22 states.

