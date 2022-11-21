PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Tuesday under the flagship Rozgar Mela scheme as part of the Centre’s efforts to abate unemployment in the country.

“The Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation. The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development directly,” said a government release.

Under the Rozgar Mela scheme, 71,000 vacant posts of teachers, lecturers, nursing officers, nurses, doctors, radiographers, pharmacists, and other technical and paramedical posts would be filled. The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) would fill a significant number of posts in various Central Armed Police Forces.

PM Modi will also launch the Karmayogi Prarambh module, an online orientation course for all appointees in various government departments. The instructive module would provide a code of conduct for government servants, including directives on workplace ethics and integrity.

The Karmayogi Prarambh module falls under the ambit of Mission Karmayogi, which is a national programme for civil services capacity building. The Centre has designed the program to improve the functioning of civil services through online instructive modules.

The newly appointed government employees would be able to access courses on the website of Karmayogi Bharat platform to enhance their knowledge, skills and competencies.

Through the Karmayogi Prarambh module, the government would provide government servants with ready access to human resource policies along with benefits and allowances for acclimatising them to these policies and facilitating their smooth transition into their new roles.

With the exception of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the assembly elections, physical copies of the appointment letters will be handed over at 45 locations across the country to the new appointees, said the government’s press note.

PM Modi launched the “Rozgar Mela” on October 22 with the aim to recruit 1 million people and dampen the impact of the global economic crises on the Indian economy.

On the inaugural day of the employment scheme, over 75,000 people were provided with appointment letters for various posts in government departments to mark the 75th year of Independence. The Prime Minister noted that the large economies were struggling under the global economic situation, highlighting problems such as high inflation and unemployment.

Referring to the “Rozgar Mela” as an essential milestone for creating employment in the country, Modi emphasised, “Despite this global crisis, India is undertaking new initiatives to save our country from being affected by these problems. We are working to soften this impact on our country.”

Meanwhile, the Opposition flagged the ‘Rozgar Mela’ as a “publicity stunt” launched by the Modi government to cover up its failures in job creation. The Congress demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deliver on its promise of two crore jobs every year and asked when the promised 16 crore jobs would be provided to the youth.