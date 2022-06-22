PM Modi to go to Germany for G7 summit later this week, will then travel to UAE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Germany later this week to attend the G7 summit, a government statement said on Wednesday. He will then travel to the UAE to “pay his personal condolences on the passing away of H.H. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE president and Abu Dhabi Ruler,” it added.

The prime minister - during his two-day visit on June 26 and June 27 - will be speaking in two sessions during the summit, which include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy, the foreign ministry underlined. He will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the nations that are taking part in the summit.

Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa are among the countries that have been invited.

The invitation to G7 Summit - by chancellor Olaf Scholz - is "in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany," the ministry of external affairs highlighted.

On June 28, the prime minister will travel to the UAE. He will be meeting H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the first meeting between the two leaders after his election as the new president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhab

