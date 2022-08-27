PM Modi to inaugurate Atal bridge today, calls it ‘spectacular’; details here

Prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge over the Sabarmati river in Gujarat's Ahmedabad later today. The iconic bridge - nearly 300 meters long and 14 meters wide - is named after the late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The PM's office shared photos and said: "Doesn’t the Atal Bridge look spectacular!"

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) shared a video of the iconic bridge and wrote: "Our prized possession, the Sabarmati Riverfront just gets better as we open doors to the Atal Bridge. The modern marvel would be E-Inaugurated, tomorrow 27th August, Saturday by H'ble Shri Narendra Modi Ji."

The bridge connects the flower garden on the western end of the riverfront and the upcoming arts and culture center on the eastern end. According to a release, the bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront, reported PTI. It has an eye-catching design and LED lighting.

Apart from pedestrians, cyclists can use the bridge to cross the river. Reportedly, the bridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes, while the roof is made up of colourful fabric. Meanwhile, the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel.

(With inputs from PTI)