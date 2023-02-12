LIVE: PM inaugurates 200th Jayanti celebrations of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital today at 11 am. After that, he will proceed to Rajasthan, to inaugurate the first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Sohna-Dausa, and lay the foundation stone for road development projects worth over ₹18,100 crore.

PM Modi is scheduled to reach Dausa around 3 pm today. After addressing two public meetings in Dausa, he will proceed directly to Bengaluru where he will reach late at night, covering a total distance of over 1,750 km in the day.

Stretching across 246 kilometres and developed at a cost of over ₹12,150 crore, the Sohna-Dausa section will reduce the current travelling time between the two major cities from current 5 hours to just 3 hours, decongest the Delhi-Jaipur NH 48 highway, and provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region. Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest expressway with a length of 1,386 km.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, meanwhile, accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state of “politicising” Modi’s Dausa visit by holding a public meeting, to be addressed by the PM, close to the venue.