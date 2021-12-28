Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT

The new 9km long section stretches from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel in the city.
Published on Dec 28, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city and attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Tuesday, his office has announced.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will also undertake a ride from the IIT Metro station to Geeta Nagar after the inauguration.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32km and is being built at a cost of over 11,000 crore.

At the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, all students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees, which can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Following this, PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the 356km long Bina-Panki multi product pipeline project. The project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum, according to the PMO statement.

It will help the region access petroleum products from the Bina refinery, the PMO said.

