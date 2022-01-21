Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to inaugurate new circuit house near Somnath Temple today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the gathering after inaugurating the circuit house in Gujarat's Somnath on Friday.(ANI File Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 07:16 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a new circuit house in Gujarat’s Somnath on Friday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the ceremony will take place via video conferencing at 11am.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The new circuit house has been built at a cost of over 30 crore and is located near the famous Somnath Temple.

In a release, the government said that it is equipped with top class facilities, including VIP and deluxe rooms, and suites, conference room and auditorium hall.

The landscaping has been done in such a manner that sea view is available from every room, the release further said.

The need for the new circuit house was felt as the existing government facility was located far off from the temple, the PMO said.

In a bid to strengthen religious tourism in the country, the Prime Minister had inaugurated several projects in Somnath and laid the foundation stone for Parvati Temple in August last year. It is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of 30 crore.

Other projects like the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath were also inaugurated.

About Somnath Temple

The Somnath temple has a unique place in Hinduism. The famous temple located on the coast near Veraval in Gujarat was desecrated and invaded by Mohmud of Ghazni and other Muslim invaders between 11 to 17th century. However, after every attack, the temple was rebuilt including the present structure which was built at the instance of the first home minister of India Sardar Patel and was inaugurated by the first president Dr Rajendra Prasad in May 1951.

