PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Veer Balak Memorial’ in Gujarat. Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will inaugurate the ‘Veer Balak Memorial’ in Anjar town of Kutch in Gujarat. The memorial has been built in the remembrance of 185 school children and 20 teachers who died during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake with Bhuj as its epicenter.

After the disaster, Modi - who was the chief minister at the time - announced the construction of a memorial in memory of these children and teachers, which is now ready for inauguration. The memorial construction has been completed under the supervision of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and 100 family members of the those who lost lives in the tragedy have been invited for the inauguration.

Sections of the ‘Veer Balak Memorial’

The memorial is divided into various sections that highlight the tragic moments of the Gujarat earthquake of 2001. In the first room of the memorial, pictures of the deceased have been placed. In the other section, debris are a reminder of the destruction.

A special room has been designed where visitors are made to experience the tremors with the help of a simulator. A video is played alongside the screen in the same room.

The special room also includes an explanatory section where the earthquake process with other necessary scientific reasons is displayed. Finally, in the concluding gallery section, visitors are questioned about their earthquake experience in the special room.

‘Prakashpunj’

Tributes to the children and teachers who lost their lives in the earthquake have been paid by putting up their names in a memorial erected outside the Prakashpunj museum. Names of the victims have been written on the wall along with their pictures. With a powerful ‘Prakashpunj’, light emanating will be visible throughout the city of Anjar.

