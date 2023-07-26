PM Modi to inaugurate ‘world-class’ ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will inaugurate the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, along with the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex which is set to host the G20 Leaders' Summit in September. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the IECC will be among the leading exhibition and convention complexes in the world.

The redeveloped and illuminated ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

IECC developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex.

The facility, having a campus area of nearly 123 acres, has been build after an overhaul of the old and outdated structures in the area and was developed at a cost of ₹2,700 crore. It has been developed as India's largest meeting, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) destinations.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the IECC complex finds its place among the top exhibitions and convention complexes in the world, the PMO statement said, adding that it is established in line with PM Modi's vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings. It will be rivaling the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, and the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai.

The complex has several state-of-the-art facilities such as the convention centre, exhibition halls and amphitheatres.

“It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences and other prestigious events,” the statement added.

The Level 3 of the convention centre can seat 7,000 individuals, making it even larger than the approximately 5,500 people who can be seated at the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia.

