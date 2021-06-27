Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to inaugurate Zen garden, Kaizen Academy in Ahmedabad today

The virtual event can be watched live on the Ahmedabad Management Association's YouTube channel.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 08:22 AM IST
A joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA) in Gujarat, 'Zen-Kaizen' at AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a Zen garden and Kaizen Academy in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday at 11:30am. "Tomorrow, 27th June will inaugurate a Zen Garden and Kaizen Academy at AMA, Ahmedabad. This is yet another instance showcasing the close bond between India and Japan," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

A joint endeavour of the Japan Information and Study Centre at AMA and Indo-Japan Friendship Association (IJFA) in Gujarat, 'Zen-Kaizen' at AMA seeks to showcase several elements of Japanese art, culture, landscape and architecture.

It has been supported by Japan's Hyogo International Association (HIA), news agency PTI reported citing a release.

There have been continuous efforts to further strengthen bilateral ties with Japan during PM Modi's regime. In the past, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in his book 'Utsukushii Kuni E' (Towards a Beautiful Country) expressed hope that "it would be no surprise if in the next 10 years Japan-India relations surpass Japan-US and Japan-China relations."

Kaizen translates to 'change for the better' or 'continuous improvement'. Kaizen is a Japanese business philosophy that focuses on gradually improving productivity by involving all employees and by making the work environment more efficient.

