Home / India News / PM Modi to interact with state, district officials on Covid-19 management
india news

PM Modi to interact with state, district officials on Covid-19 management

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 07:54 AM IST
The PMO said that the battle against Covid-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials,(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with field officials from states and districts to know about their experience in handling the Covid-19 situation.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting.

"Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against Covid-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas," the statement added

The PMO said that the battle against Covid-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials, adding that many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. "A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing an effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," it added.

The statement further said that many effective measures have been taken to deal with the pandemic like ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, preparing healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave of Covid-19, ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics.

"Those districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country," the statement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with field officials from states and districts to know about their experience in handling the Covid-19 situation.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), officials from Karnataka, Bihar, Assam, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will take part in the meeting.

"Through their interaction with the Prime Minister, the officials will share some best practices, in addition to suggestions and recommendations for continuing our ongoing battle against Covid-19, especially in semi-urban and rural areas," the statement added

The PMO said that the battle against Covid-19 across various states and districts is being led at the cutting edge by field-level officials, adding that many of them have shown great initiative and come out with imaginative solutions. "A better appreciation of such initiatives will help towards developing an effective response plan, targeted strategy implementation and support necessary policy interventions," it added.

The statement further said that many effective measures have been taken to deal with the pandemic like ensuring that strict containment measures are undertaken to control the spread, preparing healthcare facilities for handling the raging second wave of Covid-19, ensuring availability of healthcare workforce and a seamless supply chain for logistics.

"Those districts in their relentless efforts to manage the situation also have success stories that could be replicated across the country," the statement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 post covid post covid-19 coronavirus crisis coronavirus coronavirus in india
TRENDING NEWS

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP