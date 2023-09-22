PM Modi to interact with ‘Team G20’, host gala dinner today at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host an interactive session with ‘Team G20’ at Bharat Mandapam today, days after the successful completion of the Leaders' Summit in New Delhi. The interaction, aimed at honouring the unsung heroes behind the smooth conduct of the recently concluded G20 Summit, will see the participation of around 3,000 people.

Prime Minister Narendra Mod during the G20 Summit 2023 at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.(File / PTI)

The attendees will include a diverse group of individuals, ranging from cleaners, drivers, waiters, and other support staff from various Ministries who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that every aspect of the summit ran seamlessly.

The list includes 700 staff from MEA, 300 from Delhi Police, SPG, Rajghat, CISF, IAF and other departments.

A group photo will also be taken during the event.

Special CPs and other senior officials of Delhi Police will also be present, reported ANI quoting Delhi Police official.

The interaction will also be attended by ministers and officials of various departments.

Following the interactive session, a sumptuous dinner will be hosted to honour and celebrate the unsung heroes

PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

The summit, hosted under India's presidency of the G20, was attended by over 40 heads of state and delegates from across the world.

The event, for which the city was decked up, was held at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the summit in Bali and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on September 9, the first day of the summit.

