PM Modi to interact with three Covid-19 vaccine development teams

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 19:14 IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing a vaccine to prevent the coronavirus on Monday. The prime minister’s office in a tweet said that the PM will speak to teams from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.

The prime minister’s office said, “Tomorrow, on 30th November 2020, PM @narendramodi will interact, via video conferencing, with three teams that are involved in developing a COVID-19 vaccine. The teams he will interact with are from Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr. Reddy’s.”

According to its website, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a Pune-based biotechnology company, is developing an mRNA vaccine to curb the spread of Covid-19, in collaboration with HDT Biotech Corporation which is based in Seattle. They are conducting trials of the vaccine named, HGCO19, on rodents and non-human primate models.

Biological E. Limited (BE) is also preparing a vaccine in collaboration with US based Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Dynavax) and Baylor College of Medicine. The results of BE’s vaccine trials are expected to be released in February 2021. Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) on November 16 had given the Pune-based pharmaceutical company the permission to conduct Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials.

Dr Reddy’s, one of the largest global pharmaceutical companies, has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Russia. RDIF and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd have agreed to supply 100 million doses of Sputnik V, conduct clinical trials and distribution of the vaccine.

PM Modi had earlier visited Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome valley at Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India (SII) campus at Pune on Saturday to review India’s vaccine delivery system and preparedness.

India has recorded 9,392,919 cases of Covid-19 and the death toll has crossed 136,000.