PM Modi to launch projects worth 76,000 crore, address Fintech Fest tomorrow in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday, where he will launch projects worth more than ₹76,000 crore in Palghar and address the Global Fintech Fest 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

According to a statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO), Modi’s visit will start in Mumbai in the morning. Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects at CIDCO ground, Palghar.

In Mumbai

PM Modi will first address a Special Session at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai, which is being jointly organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and the Fintech Convergence Council.

The conference will feature around 800 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, industry leaders, and academicians from India and abroad, who will participate in over 350 sessions.

GFF 2024 will also highlight the latest innovations in the fintech sector, with the launch of over 20 thought leadership reports and white papers providing insights and detailed industry information.

All about projects in Palghar

- According to the statement issued by the prime minister's office (PMO), the projects to be launched in Palghar aim “to establish a world-class maritime gateway to boost trade and economic growth by accommodating large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and handling ultra-large cargo ships.”

- Vadhvan Port, near Dahanu town in Palghar, will become one of India’s largest deep-water ports, providing direct connectivity to international shipping routes, which will reduce transit times and costs. The port will have advanced technology, deep berths, efficient cargo handling, and modern port management systems, significantly enhancing India’s maritime connectivity. Vadhvan Port is expected to create employment, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the region's economic development, with sustainable practices to minimise environmental impact, the PMO said.

- PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 218 fisheries projects worth around ₹1,560 crores, enhancing infrastructure and productivity in the fisheries sector nationwide. These fisheries projects are projected to generate over five lakh jobs in the sector, providing critical infrastructure and inputs to boost fish production and post-harvest management.

- The prime minister will also launch the “National Rollout of the Vessel Communication and Support system”, which will cost around ₹360 crores and see 1 lakh transponders installed on fishing vessels in 13 coastal states and UTs. Developed by ISRO, this communication system will enhance safety, provide two-way communication for fishermen at sea, and assist in rescue operations.

- Other initiatives include developing fishing harbours and Integrated Aquaparks and implementing advanced technologies like “Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems and Biofloc” to improve fisheries productivity.

- Modi will also lay the foundation for developing and modernizing fishing harbours, fish landing centres, and fish markets, which will improve post-harvest management and hygiene in fish handling.