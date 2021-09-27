Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission today

In a tweet ahead of the launch, PM Modi described September 27 as an ‘important day for India’s healthcare sector.'
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra will, at 11am on Monday, launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via video conferencing. The project, also known as Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission or the National Digital Health Mission, was announced by PM Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day speech last year, and is currently being implemented in a pilot phase in six Union territories, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted in a statement.

A day before the launch, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter, describing September 27 as an “important day for India's healthcare sector.” He tweeted, “The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovation in the sector.”

 

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who will be present at the event, tweeted, “This Mission will create a seamless online platform to enable information-sharing within the digital health ecosystem. Citizens will be able to access health facilities conveniently."

The health minister also laid out three key components of the project: a health ID for citizens, a healthcare professionals registry and healthcare facilities registries. “This will ensure ease of doing business by citizens and healthcare service providers. Now health is just a click away!” Mandaviya shared.

 

The National Digital Health Mission, the PMO noted, is based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity, and other digital initiatives of the Government of India.

The nation-wide rollout of the initiative coincides with the National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating three years of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

narendra modi
