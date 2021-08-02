Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to launch ‘futuristic digital payment solution’ e-RUPI today
india news

PM Modi to launch ‘futuristic digital payment solution’ e-RUPI today

“Digital technology is transforming lives in a major way and is furthering ‘Ease of Living.’ At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 2nd August, will launch e-RUPI, a futuristic digital payment solution which offers several benefits for its users,” Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 06:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday launch e-RUPI, a person and purpose-specific digital payment solution via video conferencing. “Digital technology is transforming lives in a major way and is furthering ‘Ease of Living.’ At 4:30 PM tomorrow, 2nd August, will launch e-RUPI, a futuristic digital payment solution which offers several benefits for its users,” Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

PM also said that among the benefits of e-RUPI are cashless and contactless digital payment, connecting service sponsors and beneficiaries digitally and ensuring leak-proof delivery of several welfare services.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday, e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment which has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India in collaboration with the department of financial services, the Union ministry of health and family welfare and the National Health Authority.

It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-Voucher, which is delivered to the mobile phones of beneficiaries. Users of e-RUPI will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider.

The digital payment solution connects sponsors of services with beneficiaries and service providers digitally without any physical interface. e-RUPI ensures that payment to a service provider is made only after the completion of a transaction. “Being pre-paid in nature, it assures timely payment to the service provider without involvement of any intermediary,” the PMO statement added.

e-RUPI can also be utilised for delivering services under schemes meant for providing drugs and nutritional support under mother and child welfare schemes, Tuberculosis eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics under Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertiliser subsidies etc.

The private sector can also leverage the e-Voucher as a part of their employee welfare and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prime minister narendra modi
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP