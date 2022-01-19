PM Modi to launch India-assisted projects with PM Jugnauth in Mauritius today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate an India-assisted social housing project in Mauritius during a virtual event on January 20.

The two leaders will also launch the civil service college and an 8-MW solar power project in Mauritius that are being undertaken with India’s development support, the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday.

An agreement on extending a $190-million line of credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and a memorandum of understanding for implementing small development projects will be exchanged, the ministry added.

The development comes close on the heels of Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi’s visit to Indian Ocean states such as Sri Lanka, Comoros and the Maldives, during which the Chinese side unveiled several economic projects.

Mauritius is a key part of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy and New Delhi has extended support for a wide range of projects in the African island nation. India also supported Mauritius in the initial stages of the Covid-9 pandemic by providing vaccines and medical supplies.

In February last year, India and Mauritius signed a free trade agreement that was aimed at making the island nation a hub for Indian investments in the region, and New Delhi extended a $100-million line of credit to fund purchases of defence hardware.

At the time, the two sides also signed two other pacts for leasing a Dornier aircraft and a Dhruv advanced light helicopter for monitoring the exclusive economic zone of Mauritius.

The comprehensive economic cooperation and partnership agreement (CECPA) signed with Mauritius was India’s first free trade agreement with any African country.