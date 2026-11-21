Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate development projects worth around ₹34,470 crore and lay the foundation stones for several others during his visit to Bihar’s Vaishali district on Saturday, giving a major push to infrastructure development across the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the newly completed Nitish Setu at around 1.15 pm, then reach the venue for the main programme at Rajapakad at around 2 pm, either by road or chopper. (PTI File) more less

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The projects span road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare and transport, according to a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

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As Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land at the Patna airport for the inauguration of Nitish Setu, former Bihar Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha member Nitish Kumar will be there to welcome him, said a senior JD-U leader.

The six-lane bridge over the Ganga River in Bihar, connecting Kachchi Dargah (Patna district) to Bidupur (Vaishali district) via Raghopur Diara, has been named after Nitish Kumar as a tribute to the leader credited with transforming Bihar through a strong road and bridge network.

“In fact, it has been the PM’s choice to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar, as he respects his contributions to Bihar's turnaround and has often quoted the state’s journey since 2005 in his speeches. The two leaders will have a brief talk before the PM heads for Vaishali by chopper,” the JD-U leader said.

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar is, however, not scheduled to be at Vaishali for the inauguration, and the absence of his photographs in the hoarding and advertisements has given the Opposition, which has questioned the naming of the bridge after him, an opportunity to attack the government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar is, however, not scheduled to be at Vaishali for the inauguration, and the absence of his photographs in the hoarding and advertisements has given the Opposition, which has questioned the naming of the bridge after him, an opportunity to attack the government. {{/usCountry}}

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The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering and oversee the Griha Pravesh ceremony for more than 26,900 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (urban), according to a PIB release issued on Friday.

Modi will visit the newly completed Nitish Setu at around 1.15 pm, then reach the venue for the main programme at Rajapakad at around 2 pm, either by road or chopper. At Rajapakad, he will address people between 2.30 and 3.15pm and fly to Patna around 3.30.

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The Prime Minister will dedicate Nitish Setu, a 19.7-km six-lane extradosed cable-stayed bridge across the Ganga, built at a cost of around ₹4,280 crore.

The bridge connects Kachhi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7-km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.

Other projects

The PM will inaugurate several major infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs. 15,600 crore. Major road projects include the six-laning of the Aurangabad-Chordaha section of NH-19, the Chorma-Bairgania section of NH-227F and the Umagaon-Saharsa section of NH-327, among others.

In the power sector, the PM will inaugurate unit 2 (660 MW) of the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project, along with electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure projects under the energy department. These include loss-reduction works worth over ₹1,130 crore under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

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Other projects to be inaugurated include the restoration and strengthening of canals and embankments, a floating solar project at the Phulwaria Dam in Nawada, and sewerage infrastructure at Kahalgaon. The PM will also inaugurate buildings and facilities for educational institutions, residential schools, health services, agriculture, sports and public administration. These projects will contribute to improved irrigation, urban services and access to essential facilities.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs. 14,450 crore. Prominent among these are the four-laning of the Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of NH-139W, to be developed at a cost of over Rs. 3,800 crore, and the power evacuation project for the Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project (3x800 MW), estimated at around Rs. 3,350 crore.

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The PM will also lay the foundation stone for sewerage and water supply projects in Begusarai, Biharsharif, Purnea, Hajipur, Motihari, Danapur, Khagaria, Samastipur, Bodhgaya, Sitamarhi, Saharsa, and other urban areas, the PIB release said.

Other projects include modernisation of canal systems, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Residential Schools, the IIT Patna Research Park and hostel, engineering and polytechnic institutions, and emergency response and police data centre infrastructure, among others.

The PM will also flag off 100 PM-eBuses, giving a further boost to cleaner public transport in the state.

Elaborate arrangements at Rajapakad for PM's address

Apart from the main stage, five big pandals have been set up at the venue where people will sit and listen to the Prime Minister's speech. Arrangements have been made for drinking water, lighting, coolers, sound, and seating in these pandals.

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To control the crowd, separate entry and exit gates are being set up for VIPs, VVIPs, common people, and leaders. Three helipads have been constructed at Hematpur village (Raghopur) near pillar number 27 of the Kachi Dargah-Six Lane Bridge. Five helipads have been prepared near Jafarpatti's Venue, police officials said.