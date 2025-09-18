PM Modi to lay foundation stone for nuclear power project in Rajasthan on Sept 25

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a ₹45,000 crore nuclear power project in Rajasthan’s Banswara on September 25, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Madan Rathore announced on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a ₹ 45,000 crore nuclear power project in Rajasthan. (@NarendraModi)

The nuclear power project, located near the Mahi Dam on the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, will generate 2,800 megawatts of electricity once completed.

“This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where the country stands strong in critical sectors like electricity, water, and education,” Rathore said while addressing the press in Dungarpur.

He added that governor Haribhau Bagade, chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and senior leaders are expected to attend the event.

Rathore also attacked the Congress and accused Sonia Gandhi of the “biggest vote theft in India,” dismissing Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of electoral irregularities as an “attempt to mislead the public.” Defending the Election Commission’s voter roll revision exercise, Rathore said it was a routine process and accused the opposition of trying to “protect illegal voters.”

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi hit back, accusing the BJP of turning the Election Commission into a “rubber stamp” akin to regimes in North Korea and China, and said Rahul Gandhi had already presented evidence of large-scale voter manipulation.