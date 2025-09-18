As part of the 15-day Seva Parv campaign launched by the BJP to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday, the I&B ministry on Wednesday marked the launch of a special bouquet of programmes and documentaries highlighting the “inspiring life journey” of the PM and the work done under his leadership. Government marks PM Modi’s birthday with documentaries, NaMo app and Seva Parv events

The programmes will be broadcasted on DD National and DD News and all of the regional units, reflecting governance reforms, India’s rising global stature, and the transformation happening in villages. Inaugurating the three Doordarshan-produced documentaries released on PM’s birthday, I&B, railway and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that he began his day by donating blood as a mark of the occasion.

“Everywhere in the world, a new identity of India is emerging. Keeping this identity and this feeling in mind, we are all celebrating Seva Pakhwada together,” said Vaishnaw. “Many people have done politics long ago, some did it for their family, while some did it for their party. We are fortunate to have a leadership dedicated to the people, guided by the spirit of service, and inspired by the Prime Minister’s exemplary life.”

The documentaries trace the PM’s life journey, featuring his oath-taking ceremonies over the years, interactions with citizens, glimpses of his childhood, and excerpts from his parliamentary speeches. The documentaries are titled ‘Sankalp Ki Shakti, Sushasan Ka Samarthya (The power of resolution, the strength of good governance)’, ‘Vishwa Patal par Netritva ka Shankhnaad (The clarion call of leadership at the world stage),’ ‘Karmyog - Ek Antheen Yatra (Selfless Duties: An endless journey).’

Earlier in the day, the PM was in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar inaugurating development projects including the PM MITRA textile park, the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ and Poshan Maah campaigns, the Adi Seva Parv for tribal communities, and initiatives under the PM Matru Vandana Yojana and sickle cell mission. He also launched the MP edition of the Adi Seva Parv, aimed at directly connecting tribal communities in the state, including those in Dhar.

The celebrations to mark the PM’s birthday began with a blood donation camp at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi, as well as an exhibition highlighting the central government’s development initiatives. Apart from this, the Ministry of Culture announced painting workshops across 75 locations in India from September 17 to October 2, 2025 on the theme ‘Seva Parv - Vision of Viksit Bharat.’

The I&B ministry has also curated a series of stories through Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan, Akashvani, and the New Media Wing, showing narratives of empowerment, development, and nation-building. One of them, called ‘Mera Gaon Aaj,’ tells the story of transformation in India’s villages over the past 11 years. The series features on-ground reports from 75 villages, narrated by sarpanches, village officials, and residents, capturing improvements in connectivity, opportunities, and overall progress.

“These are not just our stories, they are our vision, and also our delivery of the march we have taken towards a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) 2047,” said I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju at the event, reflecting on the twin mantras that the Seva Parv reflects: Seva, meaning public service and sushasan meaning good governance.

The NaMo App has rolled out several interactive features. Users can discover their ‘Modi Trait’, take the ‘Know Your NaMo’ quiz, partake in a virtual exhibition and create personalised AI-generated Shubhkamna (best wishes) reels. The app also offers NaMo merchandise, including T-shirts, mugs, and caps with new slogans reflecting the PM’s vision for India’s future.