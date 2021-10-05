Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to participate in a 3-day urban conclave in Lucknow today

Published on Oct 05, 2021 06:12 AM IST
PM Modi will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of the state and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme.(PTI Photo)
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Lucknow on Tuesday to participate in a three-day urban conclave event, which will be hosted by Uttar Pradesh’s urban development department. PM Modi will inaugurate ‘Azadi@75 – New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape’ Conference-cum-Expo at 10:30am and will also lay the foundation stones of 75 urban projects or schemes worth 4737 crore during his visit, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM Modi will also flag off 75 electric buses meant for several smart cities of Uttar Pradesh and release a coffee table book of 75 successful projects of 10 smart cities. He will digitally hand over keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of the state and will also interact virtually with beneficiaries of the scheme. The Prime Minister will also announce the setting up of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Chair in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow.

The conference-cum-expo is being organised by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. It is themed on transforming the urban landscape with a specific focus on the transformative changes brought in Uttar Pradesh. Three exhibitions are being set up in the conference-cum-expo and the themes of the exhibitions are Clean Urban India, Water Secure Cities, Housing For All, New Construction Technologies, Smart City Development, Sustainable Mobility and Cities Promoting Livelihood Opportunities.

The number of the projects (75) has been chosen in sync with the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, which is being observed by the government to mark the 75th year of Indian Independence.

All states and Union territories will participate in the conference and expo. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi will also be present on the occasion.

Adityanath on Saturday conducted a site inspection of the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan days ahead of the programme to be attended by PM Modi, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a tweet.

