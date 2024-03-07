 PM to present first-ever National Creators Award tomorrow | List of nominees | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / PM Modi to present first-ever National Creators Award tomorrow | Check list of nominees

PM Modi to present first-ever National Creators Award tomorrow | Check list of nominees

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2024 09:02 PM IST

The event will witness immense public engagement with more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes cast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the country's first-ever National Creators Award at 10.30am on Friday. The award will be presented at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The event will witness immense public engagement with more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes cast. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister took to X and spoke about the awards. “At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 8th March, I will be presenting the first ever National Creators Award. These Awards are a celebration of innovation, creativity and the remarkable spirit of the creator's community,” PM posted on X.

The National Creators Award is an initiative to recognize excellence across domains like storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming. The award is conceived as a platform for harnessing creativity to inspire beneficial transformation.

The awards will be provided across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller, The Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion, Best Creator For Social Change, Most Impactful Agri Creator, Cultural Ambassador of The Year, and International Creator category.

Nominees for the National Creators Award:

The list of nominees for the National Creators Award comprises professionals and upcoming talent.

The list includes celebrity creators like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Sadhguru, Yash and Sunil Chhetri; Best Storyteller nominees like Zakir Khan, Keerthika Govindasamy, Ranveer Allahbadia, Zeel Patel, Avijit Jamloki; Disruptor of the Year nominees including Nancy Tyagi, Sushant Divgikr, Revant Himatsingka, Shivam Malik, Favourite Green Champion nominees like Abhinav Yadav, Vani Murthy, Ramveer Tanwar; Best Creator for Social Change nominees like Sandeep Maheshwari, Supriya Paul, Siddhesh Lokare, Supriya Paul and Sushant Divgikr and Best International Creator nominees like Nas Daily, Kili Paul, Mayo Murasaki, Cassandra Mae and Drew Hicks.

Others like Ankit Baiyanpuria, Gokul Yog, Satvic Yoga have also found their place among Best Fitness Creator nominees.

(With inputs from ANI)

