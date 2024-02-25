Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi invites content creators to National Creators Award. How to apply, what's the criteria?
The government launched the National Creators Award to recognise the expanding impact of digital artists and influencers and support India’s digital economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 110th episode of his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. During his speech, Modi said the government has initiated the ‘National Creators Award’ for social media influencers to honour their talent.
“My dear countrymen, two days ago I was in Varanasi and there I saw a wonderful photo exhibition. The moments that the youth of Kashi and surrounding areas have captured on camera are amazing. There are many photographs in it which were taken with a mobile camera. Indeed, today anyone who has a mobile has become a content creator. Social media has also helped a lot in showcasing people’s skills and talents. Our young friends in India are doing wonders in the field of content creation,” Modi said.
Also read: Mann Ki Baat: 'India's Nari Shakti touching new heights', says PM Modi
“…The voice of the youth of the country who are creating content has become very effective today. To honour their talent, the National Creators Award has been started in the country… This contest is running on MyGov and I would urge content creators to join it. If you also know such interesting content creators, then definitely nominate them for the National Creators Award,” the PM added.
What is the National Creators Award?
The central government launched the National Creators Award to recognise the expanding impact of digital artists and influencers and support India’s digital economy. According to an official release, the award is intended to highlight several voices and skills that are influencing India's future and also promoting positive social change in the digital space.
All the influencers who have published their content on social media can nominate themselves. People can also nominate their favourite content creator across various categories.
The award categories include - Best storyteller award, disruptor of the year, green champion award, celebrity creator of the year, most impactful agri creator, best creator of social change award, cultural ambassador of the year, best travel creator award, swath ambassador award, best creator in the food category, new India campaign award, tech creator award, heritage fashion icon award, most creative creators (male and female), best nano creator, best creator in the education category, top health and fitness creator, and best creator in the gaming category. Apart from this, there is one award for an international creator.
How to nominate yourself or others?
- Go to the website - https://innovateindia.mygov.in/
- Click on the National Creators Award tab and click on the ‘nominate now’ option
- Fill in all the required details
- Click on ‘login with OTP’ tab
- An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number, enter the number for verification
- After successful verification, the dashboard of your account will open on the screen. Click on the ‘nominate’ button.
Also read: Lord Krishna wrote Sudarshan Setu in my destiny, thankful: Modi's swipe at Cong
What is the eligibility criteria?
- Participants must be 18 years of age or above at the time of nomination.
- Nominees are required to have content published on one or more of the digital platforms - Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.
- Content submission can be in English or any other Indian language.
- The content creators can self-nominate in a maximum of three categories. Those nominating others can nominate in all 20 categories.