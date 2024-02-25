Lord Krishna wrote Sudarshan Setu in my destiny, thankful: Modi's swipe at Cong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sudarshan Setu was destined to be constructed through his hands because Lord Krishna made it possible. As the chief minister of Gujarat, Modi kept his proposal for Sudarshan Setu to the Congress in the Centre but they paid no heed, Narendra Modi said as he took a journey down memory lane after offering prayers at the ancient site of Dwarka. "I took a peacock feather with me and offered it there. My heart is overflowing with emotions as my dream today came true," PM Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated, and laid the foundation stone of various projects in Dwarka, Gujarat on Sunday.

“When I gave the guarantee of a new India to the people, the opposition mocked me. But today every Indian can see a new India being built in front of their eyes. They were in power for a long time but they did not have the will to make any development for the people. Because all their effort was to push only one family. They were only focussed to think how to run the government for five years, keeping the scams under the carpet. India was only in the 11th position in the economy in the 10 years before 2014. The small budget they used to allocate also got siphoned off in their scams,” PM Modi said.

"In 2014, when you all blessed me and sent to Delhi, I promised that I will save the country from being looted. I have put a full stop to all the scams that used to take place during the Congress rule and now India is the 5th largest economy in the world. The result of this is the construction marvels that you can see in India now," PM Modi said.

Sudarshan Setu is an example of an engineering marvel like the Chenub bridge, Atal Setu in Mumbai, vertical lift railway sea bridge in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said.

'When I went to Astrakhan...'

Narendra Modi said many old memories visited him as he took a dip in the Arabian Sea to do a 'darshan' of the Dwarka City. One such, as he recollected, was his visit to Russia's Astrakhan which is a sister city of Gujarat state.

'Sudarshan Setu' is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, linking the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat. The project was launched in 2017. Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.