News / India News / Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM goes underwater in deep sea, offers prayer in Dwarka

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM goes underwater in deep sea, offers prayer in Dwarka

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 02:04 PM IST

PM Modi paid homage to Dwarka, a city that continues to captivate imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday went underwater, in the deep sea in Gujarat, and prayed at the site where the ancient city of Dwarka was submerged, officials said. It is believed that the ancient city was linked closely with Lord Krishna and was a hub of grandeur and prosperity.

Modi paid homage to Dwarka, a city that continues to captivate imaginations with its rich cultural and spiritual legacy, the officials. Underwater, he offered peacock fathers also as tribute.

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” Modi wrote on X.

The ancient city of Dwarka is a place of immense significance in Hindu mythology and history. It has also long captured the imagination of historians, archaeologists, and devotees. The ancient city of Dwarka was believed to have submerged under the Arabian Sea post Lord Krishna’s demise.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

