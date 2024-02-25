 PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat today: 8 things about the bridge | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat today | 8 things about Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge

PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat today | 8 things about Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge

ByHT News Desk
Feb 25, 2024 07:07 AM IST

Sudarshan Setu: Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge is 2.5 kilometres long and holds immense significance for locals and pilgrims visiting Dwarkadhish Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu – India’s longest cable-stayed bridge which will connect the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat – on Sunday, February 25. Built at a cost of around 980 crore, the Sudarshan Setu, also known as Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, is 2.5 kilometres long and holds immense significance for the residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple.

Sudarshan Setu
Sudarshan Setu

"Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity," Modi wrote on social media platform X on Saturday, ahead of his two-day Gujarat visit.

What we know about Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat

  • The Sudarshan Setu, connecting the Okha mainland with Beyt Dwarka island, is expected to enhance connectivity in the region.
  • The Sudarshan Setu is India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.
  • The four-lane bridge has 2.50-metre-wide footpaths on each side.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the bridge in October 2017.
  • The Sudarshan Setu was built at a cost of 978 crore.
  • The Sudarshan Setu features a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides.
  • Before the construction of the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.
  • The Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge will also serve as a place of tourist attraction.

Apart from the Sudarshan Setu, PM Modi will inaugurate Gujarat’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on Sunday. This will be one of the five AIIMS to be inaugurated by the prime minister from Rajkot.

The prime minister will also inaugurate and perform ground-breaking for projects of 48,000 crore of different state and central departments, such as NHAI, railways, energy and petrochemicals, roads and buildings.

(With inputs from agencies)

