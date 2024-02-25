PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka today

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi will visit Gujarat today. He will perform pooja and darshan at the Beyt Dwarka temple following which he will inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu at around 8:25 am. The Sudarshan Setu features a footpath adorned with verses from Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides. It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity. This bridge will ease transportation and reduce the time of devotees visiting the Dwarkadhish Temple. Before the bridge's construction, pilgrims relied on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka....Read More

The PM will thereafter visit the Dwarkadhish Temple. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 4150 crore in Dwarka. This includes the dedication of 6 new AIIMS to the nation including AIIMS Rajkot.

Prime Minister will also dedicate a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) at a nearby new location. Prime Minister will dedicate Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya rail electrification projects to the nation.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects such as the widening of the Dhoraji-Jamkandorna-Kalavad section of NH-927D; the regional science centre at Jamnagar and Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system installation at Sikka Thermal Power Station, Jamnagar among others.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of more than 200 healthcare infrastructure projects across 23 states & UTs.