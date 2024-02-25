PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka today
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi will visit Gujarat today. He will perform pooja and darshan at the Beyt Dwarka temple following which he will inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu at around 8:25 am. The Sudarshan Setu features a footpath adorned with verses from Bhagavad Gita and images of Bhagwan Krishna on both sides. It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity. This bridge will ease transportation and reduce the time of devotees visiting the Dwarkadhish Temple. Before the bridge's construction, pilgrims relied on boat transport to reach Beyt Dwarka....Read More
The PM will thereafter visit the Dwarkadhish Temple. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 4150 crore in Dwarka. This includes the dedication of 6 new AIIMS to the nation including AIIMS Rajkot.
Prime Minister will also dedicate a pipeline project at Vadinar involving the replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning the existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) at a nearby new location. Prime Minister will dedicate Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya rail electrification projects to the nation.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for projects such as the widening of the Dhoraji-Jamkandorna-Kalavad section of NH-927D; the regional science centre at Jamnagar and Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system installation at Sikka Thermal Power Station, Jamnagar among others.
Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of more than 200 healthcare infrastructure projects across 23 states & UTs.
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to reach Beyt Dwarka Mandir shortly, to perform pooja
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM will reach the Beyt Dwarka Mandir shortly and offer prayers there. Following this, he will inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu.
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to dedicate more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects across 23 States /UTs today
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: The Prime Minister will dedicate more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects across 23 States /UTs today.
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Projects to be inaugurated by the PM in Gujarat
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Prime Minister will dedicate pipeline project at Vadinar involving replacement of existing offshore lines, abandoning existing Pipeline End Manifold (PLEM), and relocating the entire system (pipelines, the PLEMs and the interconnecting loop line) at a nearby new location. Prime Minister will dedicate Rajkot-Okha, Rajkot-Jetalsar-Somnath and Jetalsar-Wansjaliya Rail Electrification projects to the nation.
Prime Minister will also lay foundation stone for widening of Dhoraji-Jamkandorna-Kalavad section of NH-927D; Regional Science Center at Jamnagar and Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system installation at Sikka Thermal Power Station, Jamnagar among others.
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to dedicate five AIIMS to the nation
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM will dedicate five AIIMS to the nation - at Rajkot, Bathinda, Raebareli, Kalyani and Mangalagiri respectively.
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Gujarat today | 8 things about Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu – India’s longest cable-stayed bridge which will connect the Okha mainland and the Beyt Dwarka island in Gujarat – on Sunday, February 25. Built at a cost of around ₹980 crore, the Sudarshan Setu, also known as Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, is 2.5 kilometres long and holds immense significance for the residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple. Read More
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Jignesh Joshi, Priest in Beyt Dwarka Temple speaks on PM's visit
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: "This is the first time PM Modi will come to Dwarka for darshan. The most beautiful thing is that the bridge that will be opened is in the name of God's weapon 'Sudarshan'. Everyone will remember this. We are all thankful to Modi ji. We cannot even explain our happiness in words. Many good wishes to PM Modi from all the priests", said Jignesh Joshi, Priest in Beyt Dwarka Temple.
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Here's the schedule for PM's programme in Gujarat today
Here's the schedule for PM's programme in Gujarat today
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM to inaugurate Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka
PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: The PM will perform pooja and darshan at the Beyt Dwarka temple following which he will inaugurate the Sudarshan Setu.