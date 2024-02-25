Modi in Gujarat: PM to inaugurate 5 AIIMS today, several projects | Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, is set to inaugurate a slew of projects on Sunday in Dwarka and Rajkot districts. According to an official release, Modi will begin his day on Sunday by offering prayers at the Beyt Dwarka temple and the Dwarkadhish temple. PM Modi in Gujarat (Twitter)

Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday morning and held a big roadshow from Jamnagar airport. During the two-km journey, Modi greeted people from his vehicle as chants of ‘Modi, Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ filled the air. At one point, he even stepped out of his vehicle to wave at his supporters. Modi stayed at the Jamnagar circuit house for the night.

PM Modi's schedule on Day 2 of his visit to Gujarat:

Around 7:45am, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Beyt Dwarka temple, followed by a visit to the Sudarshan Setu at around 8:25am, an official release said. He will visit the Dwarkadhish temple around 9:30am.

According to the release, Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 4150 crore in Dwarka around 1 pm. After this, Modi will visit AIIMS Rajkot at 3:30pm.

Around 4:30pm, the prime minister will inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs. 48,100 crore at the Race Course ground in Rajkot.

List of projects that PM Modi will inaugurate today

Modi will inaugurate the Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge, also known as ‘Sudarshan Setu’ in Dwarka. This is one of Modi's dream projects - which holds immense significance for both the locals and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish temple. The bridge, spanning 2.5 kilometres, is being built at a cost of ₹978 crore and is the longest cable-stayed bridge in the country.

According to an official release, it boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. The bridge also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

“Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Modi will also take part in a roadshow from the old airport to Rajkot where he will hold a public rally. During the function, Modi will inaugurate Gujarat’s first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Along with this, he will also dedicate four other AIIMS in Punjab's Bathinda, Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli, West Bengal's Kalyani, and Andhra Pradesh's Mangalagiri, virtually.

He will also lay the foundation stone of more than 200 healthcare infrastructure projects worth ₹11,500 crore across 23 states and union territories. Additionally, he will inaugurate 115 projects under the National Health Mission and Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM).

The PM will also dedicate to the nation 21 projects of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), worth around Rs. 2,280 crore, the government release said.

Apart from these, other key projects that the PM will inaugurate include - power generation projects in Kutch, ground-breaking for the new Mundra Panipat crude-oil pipeline project, a new cardiology hospital in Vadodara, and doubling of the Rajkot-Surendranagar railway line, among others.