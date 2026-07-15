Ludhiana tops beneficiary list under Punjab's Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana

Ludhiana has recorded the highest number of beneficiaries under the Punjab government's Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, with 7.4 lakh registrations, according to data released by the state government. Punjab social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur with others.

As of July 14, a total of 68.9 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme across Punjab.

Patiala ranked second with 5.3 lakh beneficiaries, followed by Amritsar (4.9 lakh), Jalandhar (4.8 lakh), Gurdaspur (4.4 lakh) and Hoshiarpur (4.2 lakh). Malerkotla recorded the lowest enrolment with 1.3 lakh beneficiaries.

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said higher registrations in the leading districts were driven by larger populations, stronger administrative networks and greater awareness about welfare schemes.

"The entire government machinery is working collectively to ensure the success of the scheme," she said.

According to the government, districts such as Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar have larger urban and rural populations, more Assembly constituencies and a higher number of eligible families, resulting in greater enrolment. These cities also attract people from neighbouring districts for employment, education and livelihood opportunities, increasing the resident population.

The government said a larger proportion of families in these districts belong to rural and economically weaker sections, making more households eligible for the scheme. Better birth registration, Aadhaar enrolment, availability of bank accounts and other required documents have also helped increase registrations.

District administrations have conducted awareness campaigns and worked with local bodies and Anganwadi workers to encourage eligible families to apply. Officials also focused on verification of applications and timely completion of registrations.

In contrast, districts with smaller populations, including Malerkotla, recorded fewer beneficiaries due to a comparatively lower number of eligible households.