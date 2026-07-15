Ludhiana tops beneficiary list under Punjab's Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana
Ludhiana shines as the top beneficiary of Punjab's Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, registering 7.4 lakh beneficiaries.
Ludhiana has recorded the highest number of beneficiaries under the Punjab government's Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, with 7.4 lakh registrations, according to data released by the state government.
As of July 14, a total of 68.9 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme across Punjab.
Patiala ranked second with 5.3 lakh beneficiaries, followed by Amritsar (4.9 lakh), Jalandhar (4.8 lakh), Gurdaspur (4.4 lakh) and Hoshiarpur (4.2 lakh). Malerkotla recorded the lowest enrolment with 1.3 lakh beneficiaries.
Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur said higher registrations in the leading districts were driven by larger populations, stronger administrative networks and greater awareness about welfare schemes.
"The entire government machinery is working collectively to ensure the success of the scheme," she said.
According to the government, districts such as Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar and Jalandhar have larger urban and rural populations, more Assembly constituencies and a higher number of eligible families, resulting in greater enrolment. These cities also attract people from neighbouring districts for employment, education and livelihood opportunities, increasing the resident population.
The government said a larger proportion of families in these districts belong to rural and economically weaker sections, making more households eligible for the scheme. Better birth registration, Aadhaar enrolment, availability of bank accounts and other required documents have also helped increase registrations.
District administrations have conducted awareness campaigns and worked with local bodies and Anganwadi workers to encourage eligible families to apply. Officials also focused on verification of applications and timely completion of registrations.
In contrast, districts with smaller populations, including Malerkotla, recorded fewer beneficiaries due to a comparatively lower number of eligible households.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYamini C S
Yamini CS is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly six years of experience in digital journalism. She is part of the India News desk, where she works on a wide range of stories cutting across civic issues, city-based developments, politics, governance, public policy, breaking news, trending topics, and international affairs that have an impact on India. Her role involves tracking fast-moving developments, verifying information from official and on-ground sources, and presenting news in a clear, accessible format for a digital-first audience. A significant part of her work includes handling live blogs during major news events, such as elections, court verdicts, political developments, civic disruptions, protests, weather-related alerts, and unfolding national or international incidents. Through live coverage, she focuses on timely updates to help readers follow complex stories as they evolve. Before moving to the broader India News desk, Yamini was associated with the Bengaluru desk at Hindustan Times, where she extensively covered urban governance, infrastructure, traffic and transport issues, weather events, public grievances, and civic administration in the city. This experience strengthened her grounding in city reporting and sharpened her focus on citizen-centric journalism. She began her career as a correspondent with Reuters after completing a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Her early training instilled a strong emphasis on accuracy, sourcing, and news ethics, which continue to shape her reporting style. Outside of work, Yamini enjoys reading across genres, listening to music, and spending time with her family, which help her maintain balance in a fast-paced newsroom environment.Read More