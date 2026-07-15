Indian-origin teen Riddhi Chauhan leads 300 cadets in US Navy-backed school programme

A 17-year-old Indian-origin girl is leading nearly 300 cadets in her school's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit as Battalion Commanding Officer in the United States. Riddhi Chauhan, all of 17, is leading nearly 300 fellow students as Battalion Commanding Officer of her school's Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) unit (ANI )

Riddhi Chauhan, an Indian-American student at Benjamin N. Cardozo High School in Queens, holds the highest rank in the programme. Her daily responsibilities as Battalion Commanding Officer include overseeing battalion operations, training, and cadet welfare.

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What is NJROTC? NJROTC is a leadership programme backed by the US Navy and run in high schools across the United States. It is designed to build character, discipline, and teamwork. Riddhi says she joined the programme to sharpen her leadership skills and find a meaningful way to contribute to her school. This experience grew into a broader ambition to become a Naval Officer, she says, according to news agency ANI.

Preparing for US' Naval Academy Preparatory School The daughter of Ruchika and Dilip Chauhan, whose family has roots in Rajasthan's Jaipur and now resides in New York, is preparing to enter the Naval Academy Preparatory School, a stepping stone to the United States Naval Academy.

Before becoming Battalion Commanding Officer, Riddhi served as Academic Commander, STEM Commander, Platoon Leader, and Inspection Commander. As Academic Commander, she helped her school's team reach the second round of the Leadership and Academic Bowl for two consecutive years and secure first place in a national academic competition.

As STEM Commander, she led cadets in building the unit's first SeaPerch underwater robot from scratch. Throughout her journey, she has also mentored more than 200 fellow cadets.

Riddhi says her approach to leadership has been shaped by a strong spiritual and cultural foundation rooted in the teachings of BAPS Swaminarayan spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj and her participation in the organisation's youth training programmes.

(With ANI inputs)