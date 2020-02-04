e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Assam on Friday, his first trip after CAA protests began

PM Modi to visit Assam on Friday, his first trip after CAA protests began

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Assam after protests started in December last year against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protests seeking repeal of the legislation are still continuing.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 20:30 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma reviewing preparations for the Bodo Accord celebrations in Kokrajhar which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend on Friday.
Assam Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma reviewing preparations for the Bodo Accord celebrations in Kokrajhar which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend on Friday. (https://twitter.com/himantabiswa)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kokrajhar in Assam on Friday to take part in an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo peace accord last month.

This will be Modi’s first visit to Assam after protests started in December last year against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The protests seeking repeal of the legislation, which are still continuing, had claimed five lives in police firing in the initial days.

Modi could not visit Assam in December for the India-Japan bilateral meet in Guwahati which had to be cancelled due to the protests. The PM was expected visit Guwahati for the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Youth Games last month but that also did not happen.

On Tuesday, senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed preparations for the Bodo Accord celebrations in Kokrajhar along with other ministers and bureaucrats.

“We are excited to welcome PM Narendra Modi to this historic event,” Sarma tweeted.

Senior district officials at Kokrajhar, the headquarters of Bodoland Territorial Council (renamed as Bodoland Territorial Region after last month’s accord), said that preparations for Friday’s event is going on well.

“We are in touch with security officials to ensure that the event passes without any glitch. The preparations are going on in full swing,” said Partha Pratim Majumdar, deputy commissioner Kokrajhar.

Around 4 to 5 lakh people from all the four districts under Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) are expected to take part in the event, which will include a cultural programme of ethnic groups of the state.

“Cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) who laid down arms will be part of the event which will be attended by eminent personalities from the BTAD region,” informed Pramod Bodo, president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), one of the signatories of the peace deal.

The Bodo Accord, the third such deal after two earlier ones in 1993 and 2003 was signed at New Delhi on January 27 with leaders of all four factions of NDFB, who were demanding a separate Bodoland state, taking part as signatories.

The deal is expected to bring peace to the Bodo-dominated areas in Assam. With signing of the accord United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), which is seeking a sovereign Assam, remains the only major banned militant outfit in the state.

Last week, 1615 cadres of all the factions of NDFB laid down arms in front of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at an event in Guwahati.

tags
top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
10% TDS applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds: CBDT
10% TDS applicable only on dividend payment by mutual funds: CBDT
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news