PM Modi to visit President Kovind’s ancestral village Paraunkh in UP today

KANPUR: Prime minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the President’s ancestral village Paraunkh in Uttar Pradesh today, according to a press statement issued by the central government.

Both the leaders will perform puja to Pathri Devi, a deity widely revered in the village. Kovind’s clan considers her as ‘Kuldevi’. During his last visit in November 2021, the President and his family performed special prayers at the temple, which is located outside the village.

Modi will reach from Lucknow, where he attended the third ground breaking ceremony that aims to draw investments of over ₹80,000 crore into the state.

In his 2 hours 45 minutes in Paraunkh, Modi will inaugurate the smart library in Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan and visit the Milan Kendra or community centre built on the land donated by President Kovind.

The President has donated all his inheritance, including 400 Sq yard house and two-and-a-half bigha of land. The Milan Kendra helps women get trained in job-oriented courses such as weaving, stitching, embroidery and other courses.

Both the leaders will also address a public meeting outside the village.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in view of their visit. 6,000 police personnel from several districts have been deployed in the area.

