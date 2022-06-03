Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to visit President Kovind’s ancestral village Paraunkh in UP today
india news

PM Modi to visit President Kovind’s ancestral village Paraunkh in UP today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the community centre built on the land donated by President Kovind in his ancestral village.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will perform puja to Pathri Devi, a deity widely revered in the President’s ancestral village. (File Photo/PIB)
Updated on Jun 03, 2022 03:07 PM IST
ByHaidar Naqvi

KANPUR: Prime minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the President’s ancestral village Paraunkh in Uttar Pradesh today, according to a press statement issued by the central government.

Both the leaders will perform puja to Pathri Devi, a deity widely revered in the village. Kovind’s clan considers her as ‘Kuldevi’. During his last visit in November 2021, the President and his family performed special prayers at the temple, which is located outside the village.

Modi will reach from Lucknow, where he attended the third ground breaking ceremony that aims to draw investments of over 80,000 crore into the state.

In his 2 hours 45 minutes in Paraunkh, Modi will inaugurate the smart library in Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan and visit the Milan Kendra or community centre built on the land donated by President Kovind.

The President has donated all his inheritance, including 400 Sq yard house and two-and-a-half bigha of land. The Milan Kendra helps women get trained in job-oriented courses such as weaving, stitching, embroidery and other courses.

RELATED STORIES

Both the leaders will also address a public meeting outside the village.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in view of their visit. 6,000 police personnel from several districts have been deployed in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Haidar Naqvi

Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP