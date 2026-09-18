PM Modi, UAE President discuss West Asia crisis, bilateral ties over phone call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, with the two leaders discussing developments in West Asia and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Modi and Sheikh Mohamed also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (PMO )

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The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to support efforts aimed at advancing peace, security and stability in the region, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

India-UAE partnership

Modi and Sheikh Mohamed also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Their discussions covered cooperation in key areas, including energy, defence, technology, investment and health.