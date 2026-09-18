Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday, with the two leaders discussing developments in West Asia and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.
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The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to working together to support efforts aimed at advancing peace, security and stability in the region, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.
India-UAE partnership
Modi and Sheikh Mohamed also discussed measures to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Their discussions covered cooperation in key areas, including energy, defence, technology, investment and health.
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Home/India News/PM Modi, UAE President discuss West Asia crisis, bilateral ties over phone call
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