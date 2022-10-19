Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi unveils HTT-40 - indigenous trainer aircraft for IAF | 5 things to know

PM Modi unveils HTT-40 - indigenous trainer aircraft for IAF | 5 things to know

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 06:50 PM IST

The HTT-40 is a basic trainer plane designed and developed for the Indian Air Force.

Prime minister Narendra Modi unveiling the indigenously built aircraft- the Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40) on Wednesday. (source:Twitter/@MoCA_GoI)
Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled an indigenously built aircraft - the Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT-40) - at the 12th DefExpo in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The HTT-40 is a basic trainer plane designed and developed for the Indian Air Force - as another example of the government's 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' scheme - by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

5 things to know about the HTT-40:

-The HTT-40 was developed by HAL and will replace the IAF's ageing fleet of HPT-32 Deepak trainers. Its first flight was in 2016.

-In addition to basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying, and close formation flights, the tandem-seat, fully aerobatic turbo-trainer aircraft will also be used for navigation and night flying.

-The aircraft is outfitted with the latest avionics and an air-conditioned cabin. It is powered by a turbo-prop engine that has undergone extensive testing and boasts distinctive attributes like running pilot changes, hot refuelling, and quick turnaround times.

-The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) issued a provisional clearance for the aircraft's airworthiness after all system tests, PSQR performances, hot weather, sea level, cross-wind, and user-assisted technical trials were completed.

-The HTT-40 has a steerable nose wheel, a retractable tricycle landing gear system, a bubble canopy, and a T-tail configuration. It is a fixed-wing aircraft incorporating an all-metal airframe design and has state-of-the-art systems designed with pilot-friendly features.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
pm modi aircraft hindustan aeronautics ltd.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP