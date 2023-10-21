PM Modi unveils two sections of Bengaluru Metro’s purple line

A few days after it was thrown open for commercial operations on public demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated the extended sections of the Purple Line of the Bengaluru metro between Kengeri-Challaghatta and KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the virtual inauguration of extended sections of Purple line of Bengalauru metro on Friday. (PTI)

On October 9, the two sections of the metro line were opened to the public without an official inauguration, following public demand. The Purple Line is the longest operating line of Namma Metro with an operational length of 43.49 km between Challaghatta and Whitefield. There are 36 metro stations on the Purple Line and it takes about 76 minutes to cover the total distance, at a fare of ₹60.

According to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the total operational length of ‘Namma Metro’ has now increased to 74 km, with 66 stations, and its daily ridership has crossed over 750,000.

Speaking at the event, the prime minister said the Purple line will improve connectivity and benefit lakhs of commuters. “With the Purple Line operations, the connectivity to Bengaluru’s IT hub will be enhanced and two metro stretches will provide a swift travel experience to the people of Bengaluru.”

“The two lines of Bengaluru Metro Rail will improve connectivity. It is expected that nearly 8 lakh people travel by metro daily. I congratulate the people of Karnataka on the launch of the Metro Rail line,” the prime minister said.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar also participated in the virtual inaugural event.

Siddaramaiah announced that the 3.14 km long stretch from Nagawara to Madhavara and the 19.15 km long stretch from R V Road to Bommasandra (Yellow Line) are both in the final stages of completion. “They will be opened by April 2024.”

The 21.26 km long stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara will be made operational by March 2025. “A total of 117 km of metro network will be functional by then, which will take the [daily] ridership to 12 lakh [1.2 million],” the chief minister said. “This would be followed up by the opening of Metro Phase 2A/2B (Outer Ring Road Line and the Airport Line) in 2026,” he said.

The 2A and 2B of the ORR-Airport Metro Rail line, with a length of 58 km, from Central Silk Board junction through Hebbal junction is being built at a cost of ₹14,788 crore, of which ₹4,775 crore has been released, Siddaramaiah said, adding that the same will be ready by 2026.

“With the growing demand, the Karnataka government has sent the detailed project report of the third phase of Bengaluru Metro Rail project, comprising a length of 45 km, which will be built at an estimated cost of ₹15,611 crore, to the Centre for approval. We request the Prime Minister to approve it at the earliest,” the chief minister said.

Shivakumar said Bengaluru is one of the fastest growing city and traffic is a big problem here. Considering this, expansion of Metro Rail services is very much needed.

