Climate action must focus on welfare of all, says Modi

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Environment and Climate Ministers’ Meet in Chennai via video message on Friday. (ANI/ PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said climate action must follow the idea of “antyodaya” or ensuring the welfare of the people at the bottom of the pyramid, hours before the G20 countries failed to reach a consensus on steps to tackle the crisis at ministerial talks in Chennai.

Addressing the environment and climate sustainability ministers of G20 countries, that contribute 80% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the PM said climate action needs to prioritise development of countries in the Global South which are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate crisis.

“We need enhanced action on commitments under the UN Climate Convention and the Paris Agreement. This will be crucial in helping the Global South fulfills its developmental aspirations in a climate-friendly way,” Modi said in his virtual address.

At COP27 in Sharm-el Sheikh last year, India pushed for a cover decision that stuck to the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to well below 2°C, preferably to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels, while underlining the principles of equity and CBDR (common but differentiated responsibilities).

The principles of equity and CBDR are key to deciding how countries share the burden of tackling the climate crisis. These are promised on the notion that developing countries have historically emitted far lower volumes of greenhouse gases, and on a per capita basis, continue to bear a lower burden than rich nations.

The G20 ministerial meetings on clean energy, energy transition, the environment, and climate sustainability this month in Goa and Chennai were expected to set the tone for the G20’s approach ahead of the UN Climate Meeting (COP28) in Dubai in November.

On Friday, Modi called for adopting high-level sustainability principles for the ocean sector and an internationally binding agreement on phasing out plastic.

“Our oceans support the livelihoods of over three billion people across the globe. They are a crucial economic resource, especially for the small island states, which I prefer to call large ocean countries. They are also home to extensive biodiversity. Therefore, responsible use and management of ocean resources is of vital importance. I look forward to the adoption of G20 High-Level Principles for a Sustainable and Resilient Blue and Ocean-based Economy,” he said.

The fourth and last G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group and Environment and Climate Ministers meeting concluded on Friday with the adoption of an outcome document the Chennai high-level principles for a sustainable and resilient blue\ocean-based economy.

He said India has achieved most of its nationally determined contributions on climate change ahead of schedule, which, he said shows India’s commitment to the issue.

“India achieved its installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target of 2030. And, we have set the bar even higher through our updated targets,” he said.

Modi added India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. “We have also set a target of attaining Net Zero by 2070.”

An official said what has already not been agreed on in Goa cannot be agreed on in Chennai. “1.5°C issue will be cushioned. There are disagreements on that. Everyone is holding their positions on emissions, climate finance, etc. We are trying to be as inclusive as possible. We are also trying other means like making them sign on blue economy principles which is also a climate issue with sea level rise and ocean acidification.”

United States (US) special envoy for climate John Kerry and COP 28 president Sultan Al Jaber were among those attending the meeting in Chennai.

The rich and emerging economies such as the US, China, and India, which are part of G20, along with the European Union have varied environmental priorities based on their status and historical contribution to emissions.

India, which assumed the forum’s presidency in December, is hosting global leaders and a series of meetings related to 32 sectors across the country this year under the aegis of G20. The G20 clean energy ministerial was held in Goa on July 21 and 22.