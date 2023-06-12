US restaurant launches 'Modi ji thali’ ahead of PM's visit. Watch

A restaurant in New Jersey has curated a special ‘thali’ in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States, news agency ANI reported. The 'Modi ji thali', prepared by chef Shripad Kulkarni, consists of Khichdi, rasgulla, sarson ka saag, Kashmiri dum aloo, idli, dhokla, chaach, and papad, among other dishes.

The Modi ji Thali comprises dishes as diverse as sarson ka saag and idli. (ANI)

According to Kulkarni, the items were added as per the demands of the Indian diaspora living there.

In a video, shared by ANI, Mr Kulkarni can be seen showcasing the colourful ‘thali’ and sharing more details about the special offering. The restaurant owner also reportedly plans to launch a second thali dedicated to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon.

"We plan to launch this thali soon. I'm very positive that it's going to gain popularity. Once this does well I also plan to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali, because he too has that rockstar appeal amongst the Indian American community," he added.

The ‘thali’ also pays tribute to 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations after a recommendation from the Indian government in 2019.

PM Modi, on his first state visit to the US, will be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a dinner on June 22. He is set to become the first Indian PM to address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

PM Modi is not a stranger to ‘thalis’ centred around him. Last year, ahead of PM Modi's birthday on September 17, a Delhi-based restaurant launched a Thali named 56 inch Narendra Modi Thali. ARDOR 2.1, a restaurant in Connaught Place, launched the ‘thali’ with 56 items, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian option.

Indian Americans are planning to welcome him with an 'India Unity Day' march in 20 major cities across America on June 18, organisers announced.

On June 21, several top Indian-Americans will join join PM Modi on the north lawns of the UN complex in New York, where he will lead the International Yoga Day event.

On June 22, more than seven thousand Indian Americans are planning to gather at the South Lawns of the White House when President Biden and the First Lady will welcome the PM amidst a 21-gun salute.

PM Modi will also address the heads of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington followed by an address to the Indian diaspora at Ronald Reagan Center in DC in the evening.

