Home / India News / PM Modi visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
india news

PM Modi visits exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

At the location, the Prime Minister examined the exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a event at Vidya Samiksha Kendra, in Gandhinagar on April 18, 2022.&nbsp;(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a event at Vidya Samiksha Kendra, in Gandhinagar on April 18, 2022. (ANI)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 09:13 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited Command and Control Centre for School in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

At the location, the Prime Minister examined the exhibition at Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Prior to this, he also paid flower tribute to Rishi Veda Vyas and lit the lamp.

Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Gujarat till April 20.

On April 19, at around 9:40 AM, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. Subsequently, at around 3:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar.

On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects.

The Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar collects over 500 crore data sets annually and analyzes them meaningfully using big data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, in order to enhance overall learning outcomes for students. The Centre helps track daily online attendance of teachers and students, undertake centralized summative and periodic assessments of learning outcome of students etc.

The official release by the Prime Minister's Office stated that the Command and Control Centre for Schools has been deemed a global best practice by the World Bank, which has also invited other countries to visit and learn about it. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out