PM Modi wishes Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended wishes to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday.

"Birthday greetings to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He has made a significant contribution to the politics of the country. I wish him a healthy and long life," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh too wished the veteram politician.

"Heartiest birthday greetings and best wishes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadavji. I wish him good health and long life," he said on Twitter.

Uttar Pradesh's deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wished a long and healthy life for the SP patriarch on Koo.

The SP has planned to celebrate Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday in all districts of Uttar Pradesh. On Monday morning, a cake was cut at the party's office in Lucknow's Vikramaditya Marg, and the workers even performed a havan.

On November 3, Mulayam's son and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had stated that he would be joining hands with his uncle on the birthday of the party founder for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. He had said he would give all respect to Shivpal.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh. His cousin Ramgopal Yadav, brother Shivpal Yadav, son Akhilesh Yadav, nephews Dharmendra Yadav and Akshaya Yadav, daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, and grandnephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav are in politics.

Mulayam founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and turned it into a giant regional political party.

His entry into politics had its origin in a wrestling match. Mulayam was participating in a match in Mainpuri and impressed Nathu Singh, the then MLA of Jaswantnagar in Mainpuri with his skills and resilience.

Nathu Singh picked up Mulayam as his protege in politics and fielded him as the candidate on his Jaswantnagar assembly seat on Sanyukta Socialist Party ticket and shifted to another.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice - 1989-91, 1993-95 and 2003-2007. He also served as the defence minister in the United Front government from 1996 to 1998.